Opening day set for Menomonie Market Food Co-Op location in Eau Claire
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie Market Food Co-Op is announcing it has an opening day set for its new location in Eau Claire.
According to Menomonie Market Food Co-Op’s website, doors are slated to open Oct. 11, 2023, and there is a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled that day for 11:00 a.m.
Menomonie Market Food Co-Op also notes on their website they are accepting applications for positions at the new store. Career information can be found HERE.
Additional information is available on Menomonie Market Food Co-Op’s website HERE.
