Opening day set for Menomonie Market Food Co-Op location in Eau Claire

New Menomonie Food Market Co-op location under construction in downtown Eau Claire, WI
New Menomonie Food Market Co-op location under construction in downtown Eau Claire, WI(Daniel Gomez)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie Market Food Co-Op is announcing it has an opening day set for its new location in Eau Claire.

According to Menomonie Market Food Co-Op’s website, doors are slated to open Oct. 11, 2023, and there is a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled that day for 11:00 a.m.

Menomonie Market Food Co-Op also notes on their website they are accepting applications for positions at the new store. Career information can be found HERE.

Additional information is available on Menomonie Market Food Co-Op’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TYREL SIKORA
Contractor facing multiple fraud charges in Eau Claire County
One person dead in rollover crash in Dunn County
Mega Millions
Wisconsin Lottery urges players to check their Mega Millions tickets
This is the 9th year of the summer beer mile.
9th annual summer beer mile hosted in Eau Claire
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Latest News

American Red Cross
Hawaii Wildfires - Red Cross Providing Shelter, Comfort to Victims
Mark Murphy, Packers President &amp;amp; CEO stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during...
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visits Green Bay
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/14/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/14/23)
Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child