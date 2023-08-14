Opening day set for Menomonie Market Food Co-Op location in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie Market Food Co-Op is announcing it has an opening day set for its new location in Eau Claire.

According to Menomonie Market Food Co-Op’s website, doors are slated to open Oct. 11, 2023, and there is a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled that day for 11:00 a.m.

Menomonie Market Food Co-Op also notes on their website they are accepting applications for positions at the new store. Career information can be found HERE.

Additional information is available on Menomonie Market Food Co-Op’s website HERE.

