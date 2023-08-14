Police chase in Milwaukee leaves 1 dead, 9 hurt

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A late-night police chase in Milwaukee left one person dead and nine others hurt, police said.

Officers were trying to stop a stolen vehicle around 11:20 p.m. Sunday that also was wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The driver of the stolen vehicle tried to flee and crashed into another vehicle at an intersection in the northwest part of the city.

A 17-year-old male in the stolen vehicle was killed and seven others in the same vehicle were injured - including four males between the ages of 15 and 17; an 18-year-old female and two unknown females. A 25-year-old female and a 42-year-old female in the other vehicle were hurt as well.

Everyone who was injured was taken to a hospital.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

TYREL SIKORA
Contractor facing multiple fraud charges in Eau Claire County
One person dead in rollover crash in Dunn County
Mega Millions
Wisconsin Lottery urges players to check their Mega Millions tickets
This is the 9th year of the summer beer mile.
9th annual summer beer mile hosted in Eau Claire
Jill McCormick said her $282 delivery order through the Kroger app ballooned to nearly $2,800.
‘My heart stopped’: Kroger shopper stunned by nearly $2,800 grocery bill

Latest News

Fatal Taylor County ATV crash
Fatal Taylor County ATV crash
Interview: Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Interview: Eau Claire Children's Theatre
Pierce County crash
1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
FIERCE FREEDOM
Fierce Freedom announces new executive director