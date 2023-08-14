Quest seekers can find dragons in downtown Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hear ye, hear ye, people have a chance to embark on a quest of finding magical beasts in downtown Menomonie in hopes of winning a prize.

Downtown Menomonie Inc., Dragon Tale Books, and C&J’s Candy Store and Scoop Shoppe have come together to put on the Find the Downtown Dragons hunt. 31 green dragons are hidden at 31 businesses in downtown Menomonie. People have the chance to hunt for these dragons by picking up an entry form at participating businesses and marking down the number next to the dragon they find at a business on the sheet. When quest seekers find 25 dragons they can turn in the sheet at one of the organizing businesses (Dragon Tale Books, C&J’s Candy Store and Scoop Shoppe, Downtown Menomonie Inc. office) to be entered into a drawing for Downtown Dollars.

“You can see different businesses downtown and some are like oh, I didn’t know there was a book store or I’ve gone into businesses I haven’t before,” Dragon Tale Books owner, Ann Vogl said. “That’s our main goal.”

People have until Thursday, August 31st to participate in the hunt and turn in their entry forms. Vogl said The forms will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win $20 in Downtown Dollars.

Participating Businesses include:

Waterfront Bar & Grill Ember + Eve Co. Rize Nutrition Artysta Boutique Beauje’s Salon TC Vintage Mike’s Art & Design Supply Chippewa Valley Irish Dance Fiber Lab La dee dah Silver Dollar Lifestyle Nutrition Zymurgy Brewing Co. Toppers Pizza Simple Sports C & J’s Candy Store and Scoop Shoppe Game Quest Gaming Patina Vintage Fleet Feet Ted’s Pizza Anshus Jewelers Town & Country Antiques Mood Boutique Dragon Tale Books Snowy’s Smoke Shop Log Jam The Arena-Honky Tonk and Sports Bar The Raw Deal Barba Lynn’s Menomonie Theatre Guild Brewery Nonic



