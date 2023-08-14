Quest seekers can find dragons in downtown Menomonie

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Hear ye, hear ye, people have a chance to embark on a quest of finding magical beasts in downtown Menomonie in hopes of winning a prize.

Downtown Menomonie Inc., Dragon Tale Books,  and C&J’s Candy Store and Scoop Shoppe have come together to put on the Find the Downtown Dragons hunt. 31 green dragons are hidden at 31 businesses in downtown Menomonie. People have the chance to hunt for these dragons by picking up an entry form at participating businesses and marking down the number next to the dragon they find at a business on the sheet. When quest seekers find 25 dragons they can turn in the sheet at one of the organizing businesses (Dragon Tale Books, C&J’s Candy Store and Scoop Shoppe, Downtown Menomonie Inc. office)  to be entered into a drawing for Downtown Dollars.

“You can see different businesses downtown and some are like oh, I didn’t know there was a book store or I’ve gone into businesses I haven’t before,” Dragon Tale Books owner, Ann Vogl said. “That’s our main goal.”

People have until Thursday, August 31st to participate in the hunt and turn in their entry forms. Vogl said The forms will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win $20 in Downtown Dollars.

Participating Businesses include:

  1. Waterfront Bar & Grill
  2. Ember + Eve Co.
  3. Rize Nutrition
  4. Artysta Boutique
  5. Beauje’s Salon
  6. TC Vintage
  7. Mike’s Art & Design Supply
  8. Chippewa Valley Irish Dance
  9. Fiber Lab
  10. La dee dah
  11. Silver Dollar
  12. Lifestyle Nutrition
  13. Zymurgy Brewing Co.
  14. Toppers Pizza
  15. Simple Sports
  16. C & J’s Candy Store and Scoop Shoppe
  17. Game Quest Gaming
  18. Patina Vintage
  19. Fleet Feet
  20. Ted’s Pizza
  21. Anshus Jewelers
  22. Town & Country Antiques
  23. Mood Boutique
  24. Dragon Tale Books
  25. Snowy’s Smoke Shop
  26. Log Jam
  27. The Arena-Honky Tonk and Sports Bar
  28. The Raw Deal
  29. Barba Lynn’s
  30. Menomonie Theatre Guild
  31. Brewery Nonic

