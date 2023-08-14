Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child

Dear Families,

I am writing to update you on a situation that has impacted the School District of Osceola. We have been informed that a staff member at Osceola Intermediate School has been arrested and accused of sexual assault involving a minor.

Per local law enforcement, the alleged incident did not take place on school property or during school hours. We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on school grounds moving forward.

Due to the ongoing police investigation, we cannot provide further details at this time. What we can share is that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Additionally, anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office 715 485 8300.

Thank you for your attention to this important update. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly at 715 294 4140 x 7510 or stylesr@osceolak12.org.

Sincerely,

Becky Styles

Interim Superintendent







