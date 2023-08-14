Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child

Trey Jensen
Trey Jensen(COURTESY: POLK COUNTY JAIL)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A teacher’s aide in the Osceola School District is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in Polk County Court.

The criminal complaint accuses Trey Jensen, who is 21 years old, of assaulting a boy several times while he was in his care. The child told investigators the assaults happened several times at either the victim’s home or Jensen’s home. He said the assaults started when he was seven or eight years old.

Jensen is listed as a certified aide at the Osceola Intermediate School. Online court records show there is a warrant out for his arrest.

Interim Superintendent, Becky Styles, issued a statement to parents.

