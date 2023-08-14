A widespread rain moves in tonight, making for a soggy Monday

Most of us made it through today dry, with just a few places seeing some showers. The clouds did make for a much cooler day with many spots having a tough time breaking 70 degrees. Low pressure sitting over Western Minnesota will be tracking to the east and southeast through tomorrow, putting Western Wisconsin in a favorable zone for some heavy rainfall arriving later tonight with showers persisting through a good part of Monday. Scattered showers will transition to a steadier rain between 9pm-midnight. Some of this will likely fall heavy at times overnight with even some thunder possible. It will also become breezy with increasing east and northeast winds. Lows will be near 60. The heaviest rain will exit early tomorrow, but we do expect more showers to impact the area into the afternoon as an accompanying upper level trough swings across the state. Any rain should then finally start to subside by later in the day as the entire system pulls further away.

A soggy, breezy and cool start to the new week (weau)

Forecast models vary on total rainfall through Monday, but with dew points in the 60s, the atmosphere will be able to hold plenty of moisture, and with the dynamics in play, we are likely looking at a widespread 1-2″ rainfall for the area. As depicted below by this one model, the potential is there for even some 3″ totals. Don’t take the amounts verbatim for a given location as they will likely be different, but this at the very least indicates the potential of this system. If this verifies, this type of rain would definitely be a big help in fighting the current drought which continues to affect most of the Upper Midwest.

A 1-3" rainfall is possible for the area. (weau)

Once we get past Monday’s soggy weather, it will dry out and warm up again into and through the midweek. Breezy and even windy conditions will develop into Wednesday out ahead of the next advancing front. We will see plenty of sunshine before it arrives with highs rising back into the 80s. The front will then bring a chance for a few showers and storms at night, with some cooling heading into Thursday. The pattern may then favor the return of higher heat for at least a few days as we head into Friday and the weekend. A heat ridge is forecast to develop in the central states which may return 90 degree temperatures to parts of the Upper Midwest during this time.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.