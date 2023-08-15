Authorities name man who died in Dunn County rollover crash

TOWN OF ROCK CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming the man who died after a rollover crash in Dunn County Saturday morning.

The man is identified as 27-year-old Jamison Fedie of Mondovi, Wis.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, an automated 911 call was made stating the owner of this Apple Phone was involved in a severe crash around 3:24 a.m., on State Hwy 85, near Caryville, in the Town of Rock Creek. When first responders arrived, deputies located an unresponsive man in the ditch who had been ejected from a small sedan. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says a preliminary investigation shows the sedan was heading northbound on State Hwy 85 when it left the roadway and went into the ditch. The vehicle then rolled multiple times and the driver was ejected.

