Back to School: Fundraiser collects supplies, donations for students

"Back 2 School bucks" fundraiser
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Three local radio stations are teaming up this month to raise money and school supplies for kids.

“Back 2 School Buck” is a fundraiser collecting supplies and donations for students in Altoona, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Cadott school districts.

For much of the day, Radio Host and Midwest Family Eau Claire Promotion Coordinator John Murphy held a donation drive at Chilson Subaru in Eau Claire. He says it’s more than just school supplies that they are collecting.

“A few years back, we also said, what if we added books to this because kids need new and gently used books and if we can put like a thousand books in front of kids before they’re five, we’re going to make a real impact. It’s it moves the meter. It literally moves the meter,” Murphy said.

“Back 2 School Bucks” runs through the end of Aug.

Donation information is available HERE.

