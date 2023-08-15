Chippewa County law enforcement to step up traffic enforcement this month

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this month.

According to information from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office will work with the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Cadott Police Department, Cornell Police Department and Stanley Police Department to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt.

It comes after the Sheriff’s Office says it received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety and $8,500 Federal Speed Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety.

“Our goal as Law Enforcement is zero in Wisconsin when it comes to traffic Fatalities,” Sheriff Travis Hakes said. “Speed is one of the primary factors contributing to traffic crashes. The higher the speed, the more severe the crash, and the more likely you will be injured. Lack of Seatbelt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt. It’s really pretty easy - buckle up, don’t drive above the speed limit, be attentive and don’t drive if you are impaired.”

This month, patrols are set to be out Aug. 14, 16, 21, 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.