Chippewa Falls community celebrates opening of new road

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls community is celebrating the opening of a brand new road.

Chippewa Mall Drive is now open on the south side of town.

According to the Chippewa Falls Mayor, the project has been 8 years in the making, and ground broke this spring. The road will extend the previously existing road near Micon Cinemas to Chippewa Crossing Boulevard near Toycen Ford.

Mayor Greg Hoffman says the new road will provide drivers a new way to get around the city, and save them time.

Members of the Chippewa Falls Chamber were in attendance Tuesday to celebrate the ribbon cutting.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Pierce County crash
1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
According to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest...
1 person dead, 1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
Ambulance
Man dead after ATV crash in Taylor County
WIS DNR
DNR concludes investigation into illegal buck harvest in La Crosse County

Latest News

Chippewa Mall Drive Now Open
Chippewa Mall Drive Now Open
FISC Program Moves to UW-River Falls
FISC Program Moves to UW-River Falls
Memorial Fund Created for Former UW-Eau Claire Student
Memorial Fund Created for Former UW-Eau Claire Student
Back to School: Bucks Help out Chippewa Valley Students
Back to School: Bucks Help out Chippewa Valley Students