Chippewa Falls community celebrates opening of new road

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls community is celebrating the opening of a brand new road.

Chippewa Mall Drive is now open on the south side of town.

According to the Chippewa Falls Mayor, the project has been 8 years in the making, and ground broke this spring. The road will extend the previously existing road near Micon Cinemas to Chippewa Crossing Boulevard near Toycen Ford.

Mayor Greg Hoffman says the new road will provide drivers a new way to get around the city, and save them time.

Members of the Chippewa Falls Chamber were in attendance Tuesday to celebrate the ribbon cutting.

