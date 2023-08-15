EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dunn County Deputies Sam Miller, Rich Day, and Adam Phillips for the Sunshine Award. The deputies responded to a call for assistance from a community member to save a puppy that was stuck in a culvert. The deputies arrived and utilized the tools they had to safely remove the puppy from the culvert. The puppy’s owners and deputies were all relieved the puppy was unharmed and safe.

Anonymous

