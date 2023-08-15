DUNN COUNTY DEPUTIES SAM MILLER, RICH DAY, AND ADAM PHILLIPS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dunn County Deputies Sam Miller, Rich Day, and Adam Phillips for the Sunshine Award. The deputies responded to a call for assistance from a community member to save a puppy that was stuck in a culvert. The deputies arrived and utilized the tools they had to safely remove the puppy from the culvert. The puppy’s owners and deputies were all relieved the puppy was unharmed and safe.

Anonymous

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Pierce County crash
1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Ambulance
Man dead after ATV crash in Taylor County
According to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest...
1 person dead, 1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
WIS DNR
DNR concludes investigation into illegal buck harvest in La Crosse County

Latest News

SANDI KALLSEN
KIM WELLS
LINDA WIBEL
TODD KRAGNESS