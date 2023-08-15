DUNN COUNTY DEPUTIES SAM MILLER, RICH DAY, AND ADAM PHILLIPS
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
I would like to nominate Dunn County Deputies Sam Miller, Rich Day, and Adam Phillips for the Sunshine Award. The deputies responded to a call for assistance from a community member to save a puppy that was stuck in a culvert. The deputies arrived and utilized the tools they had to safely remove the puppy from the culvert. The puppy’s owners and deputies were all relieved the puppy was unharmed and safe.
Anonymous
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.