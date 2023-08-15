Eau Claire man charged in homicide case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An elderly Eau Claire man is now charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide after investigators say he killed his wife and then tried to take his own life.

The criminal complaint says John Berthold, who is 81 years old, admitted that he beat his wife to death with a wine bottle.

Deputies were called to Berthold’s home in the 3400 block of McElroy Court in the Town of Washington, on July 13.

When crews got there, they found his wife, 77-year-old Diane Berthold covered in blood on a twin bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The complaint says Berthold was found in the same room on another twin bed with a bag over his head. He was taken to the hospital and treated before investigators were able to interview him several days later.

The complaint says he told them he intentionally killed his wife and had been thinking of doing it for a while. He said they were planning to get a divorce and he wanted their money to be left to their children.

Berthold was in court Tuesday where his bond was set at $2 million cash.

