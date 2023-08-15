Eau Claire man charged in homicide case

John Berthold
John Berthold(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An elderly Eau Claire man is now charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide after investigators say he killed his wife and then tried to take his own life.

The criminal complaint says John Berthold, who is 81 years old, admitted that he beat his wife to death with a wine bottle.

Deputies were called to Berthold’s home in the 3400 block of McElroy Court in the Town of Washington, on July 13.

When crews got there, they found his wife, 77-year-old Diane Berthold covered in blood on a twin bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The complaint says Berthold was found in the same room on another twin bed with a bag over his head. He was taken to the hospital and treated before investigators were able to interview him several days later.

The complaint says he told them he intentionally killed his wife and had been thinking of doing it for a while. He said they were planning to get a divorce and he wanted their money to be left to their children.

Berthold was in court Tuesday where his bond was set at $2 million cash.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Pierce County crash
1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
According to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest...
1 person dead, 1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
Ambulance
Man dead after ATV crash in Taylor County
WIS DNR
DNR concludes investigation into illegal buck harvest in La Crosse County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/15/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/15/23)
Green Bay Correctional Institution in Allouez (WBAY photo)
A Wisconsin prison is battling a mice infestation, advocacy group says
Dunn County Sheriff
Authorities name man who died in Dunn County rollover crash
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa County law enforcement to step up traffic enforcement this month