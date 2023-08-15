Interview: Golf tournament to help buy bus for The Neighbors of Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Neighbors of Dunn County, a nursing home campus in Menomonie, is raising money to help pay for a new bus for its residents, and an upcoming golf tournament will help.

The Fore Fun Golf Tournament is August 19 at the Menomonie Golf & Country Club.

Registration is $50/person with a cart and lunch included.

Lunch will consist of brats, chips, baked beans, & desserts. Payment can be in the form of cash or checks and will be collected at check-in. Checks can be written to “The Neighbors - Central” with “Golf Tournament” written in the memo line.

