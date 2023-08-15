L.E. Phillips Career Development Center hosts 5th annual Summer Bash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Career Development Center hosted it’s fifth annual Summer Bash Tuesday.

The Bash is an end of summer celebration for all of the employees at the Career Development Center.

Every year, the Career Development Center prints and distributes Summer Bash t-shirts, and for the past three years, have honored an employee by putting their face on the shirt. The event started in 2019 with food, drinks, and a DJ but has grown every year, and now even features area Musician Chris Kroeze.

“You know, the whole organization is just helping a lot of people that maybe wouldn’t be able to find employment and just helping them, you know, contribute and just be a functioning member of society. And it’s just super cool. They’re all hardworking and super fun, and you’re going to see them cut loose here in a little bit,” Kroeze said.

The Career Development Center has nearly 200 employees, and works to help people overcome barriers to employment.

