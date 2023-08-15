EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my mom, Linda Wibel, for the Sunshine Award. Ever since I can remember, my mom has been a strong individual with a heart made of pure gold. She raised my brother and I financially, emotionally, physically, and spiritually, by herself. My mom has given her all to the both of us, and by that, I mean she worked two jobs to make sure we had what every other household had and that we had the essential things to grow happily and successfully. Another way she supported us was with her love and care. She is an outstanding mother, caregiver, and friend who always goes above and beyond for others. She now volunteers all her time to take care of others. My mom’s kindness and love are an inspiration to others and has shaped me into the successful woman that I am today. I am successful because of you, Mom. Thank you for everything. We all love you very much.

Lexi Wibel

