Man charged after attacking woman on La Crosse walking trail sentenced

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged after attacking a woman on a walking trail in La Crosse is sentenced.

May 2023 court records show 26-year-old Joseph Grzegorek plead guilty to charges of kidnapping/seize or confine w/o consent and 2nd degree sexual assault/use of force.

Aug 11, 2023, court records show Grzegorek is sentenced to 10 years in prison and 12 years extended supervision with 508 days sentence credit.

According to information from La Crosse Police, on March 21, 2022, at 2:28 p.m., La Crosse Police responded to 1836 South Ave, Gundersen Health Walking Trail, for a victim that was walking on the trail when a man authorities later identified as Grzegorek, chased and ran up behind her, grabbed her from behind, pulled her to the ground and dragged the victim towards the river. The victim was able to get away and yell for help, which got the attention of two people who ran to help her. Grzegorek turned around and walked away.

La Crosse police said the victim recognized her instincts and took the necessary steps, which ultimately lead to her safety and the suspect being arrested.

