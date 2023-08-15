Memorial fund created in honor of former UW-Eau Claire student
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A memorial fund has been made in honor of a former University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire student who drowned in the Chippewa River earlier this month.
The UW-Eau Claire Foundation has created the fund for alumnus Justin Vue that will provide scholarships through the school’s multicultural student services office. His family says Vue had a passion and love for community building, and this scholarship will help further his unfinished work.
A donation page is available HERE.
Additional information is available on UW-Eau Claire’s website HERE.
