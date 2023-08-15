Oktoberfest U.S.A among nominees for best in the country

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse’s Oktoberfest celebration is among the nominees for the best Oktoberfest in the nation.

20 different Oktoberfest events have been nominated as best in the country by USA Today based on their appreciation of German heritage and culture, featured events and entertainment, and selection of German beer and food.

La Crosse’s Oktoberfest is nominated alongside events in Milwaukee, Chicago, Las Vegas, and more.

Voting will end on Sept. 4, with the winners announced on Sept. 15.

Voting information is available HERE.

