Public invited to attend free opioid prevention workshop in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Eau Claire Health Alliance are inviting the public to attend a free opioid prevention workshop.

According to information from the Health Department, the workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. located at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, Riverview Room (room 306), 400 Eau Claire Street.

“At the workshop you’ll learn how to recognize the signs and how to respond to a potential overdose,” Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, Public Health Specialist, said. “Familiarizing yourself with local resources like this is a meaningful way to honor the many people in our community who are deeply impacted by overdoses and an opportunity to learn how to keep others safe.”

The Health Department says registration is available HERE or by visiting GetInvolvedASAP.org and clicking on the “What Do You Know About Opioids?” tab. Participants are asked to register by Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Additional information is available on the Health Department’s website HERE.

