Public invited to attend free opioid prevention workshop in Eau Claire

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Eau Claire Health Alliance are inviting the public to attend a free opioid prevention workshop.

According to information from the Health Department, the workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. located at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, Riverview Room (room 306), 400 Eau Claire Street.

“At the workshop you’ll learn how to recognize the signs and how to respond to a potential overdose,” Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, Public Health Specialist, said. “Familiarizing yourself with local resources like this is a meaningful way to honor the many people in our community who are deeply impacted by overdoses and an opportunity to learn how to keep others safe.”

The Health Department says registration is available HERE or by visiting GetInvolvedASAP.org and clicking on the “What Do You Know About Opioids?” tab. Participants are asked to register by Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Additional information is available on the Health Department’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Pierce County crash
1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Ambulance
Man dead after ATV crash in Taylor County
According to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest...
1 person dead, 1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
WIS DNR
DNR concludes investigation into illegal buck harvest in La Crosse County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/15/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/15/2023 6 a.m.
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 8/15/2023
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 8/15/2023
The potential proposals of Wind Turbines have neighbors talking
The topic of Wind Turbines has people talking across central Wisconsin
SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/14/23)
SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/14/23)