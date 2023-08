EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am nominating my mom, Sandi Kallsen, for the Sunshine Award. She has been through a lot in the past couple of years, but she has been resilient through it all. She has helped me out immensely and does everything she can for others without asking for anything in return. She is a hard worker with the kindest heart.

Nate Kallsen

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.