Sunny and dry weather returns with another surge of summer heat this weekend

After a very beneficial rainfall in the last 24 hours, drier weather is taking hold, leading to a clearing trend into tonight. Dew points are dropping and light northerly flow is taking over behind the departing low. It will be a cool overnight with clearing skies. The recent rainfall will lead to areas of fog into early Tuesday as temperatures dip down into the 40s and low 50s. Sunny and dry weather will make for a beautiful day Tuesday with high pressure covering the central U.S. We will be on the northern side of this system, leading to breezy west winds and comfortable humidity. Afternoon highs will mostly remain in the pleasant 70s with a few spots topping 80.

High pressure takes over on Tuesday (weau)

A quick warm up will occur Wednesday as stronger southwest flow develops, out ahead of the next advancing cold front to the northwest. Mostly sunny skies will prevail, with gusty winds up around 30 mph. Temperatures will climb back into the mid and even upper 80s out ahead of this front, before an expected line of showers and thunderstorms develop and move through Western Wisconsin by Wednesday night. There is a chance these may turn severe with building instability and strong wind shear, so we will be keeping an eye on that possibility. Once the front passes, a shot of cooler air will follow and be rather evident on Thursday as highs drop back into the comfortable 70s. Northwest flow will bring the cool down and lower humidity with still some stronger winds possible as the next high builds through the Northern Plains. The high will be sliding to our south into Friday, returning southwest flow through the afternoon, and the beginning of a significant warm up that will build through the weekend. Sunny and breezy weather will continue as highs rise back into the mid 80s. A very strong heat ridge is now being forecast to develop and expand across the Midwest over the weekend and into early next week. Depending on the position and any potential fronts moving through, the set up is there for a late summer heat wave with highs in the 90s.

