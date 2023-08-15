TODD KRAGNESS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give the Sunshine Award to Todd Kragness. As president of the Colfax Public School board, he has worked tirelessly to get the school district through the trials of the pre and post-covid world. He has ensured the safety of both our students and staff. Todd has become a pillar of our small-town community. I think we could all learn to live by his advice to “find something to smile about every day.”

The Outhouse Crew

