Woman says she and her 10-year-old son were targeted in road rage incident after school

Kendra Woodruff is still trying to figure out why an angry driver came after her last Friday just down the block from Boulder Creek Elementary in north Phoenix.
By Jason Barry and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Kendra Woodruff said she does her best to avoid the stress and chaos during pickup at her son Connor’s school. But something happened Friday that has this single mom pretty upset.

“I know we weren’t safe,” Woodruff said.

Woodruff said she is still trying to figure out why an angry driver came after her last Friday, just down the block from Boulder Creek Elementary in north Phoenix.

The mom said she had just picked her son up and was driving away when a man sped up behind them, swerved in front, then boxed their vehicle in.

Moments later, the man reportedly jumped out and started cursing and banging on Woodruff’s car. He then took his fist and smashed her side mirror in an act of road rage.

“I definitely was scared because he did look like he was going to do something to the car,” Connor said. “I was just worried he was going to hurt me and my mom.”

Woodruff took a couple of pictures of the angry driver’s car as it pulled away. It was some type of silver four-door sedan. You can’t quite read the license plate.

“The last thing that I saw was one full swing towards the mirror, and that’s when I reached for my phone,” Woodruff said. “I believe he saw it because he was running back in his car and took off.”

There is always a long line of cars in front of the school during pickup hours, with a lot of impatient parents.

Woodruff said she can’t recall anything out of the ordinary on Friday that would have prompted someone to chase her down and become violent.

“It was more than scary; it was alarming,” said Kendra. “For somebody to not just pull over behind us when we tried to let him by but to intentionally block us in again and come at a woman who is alone with a child with so many people around and so many witnesses, so many children around, you can’t predict someone’s state of mind. It was terrifying.’”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Pierce County crash
1 person hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Ambulance
Man dead after ATV crash in Taylor County
According to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest...
1 person dead, 1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County
WIS DNR
DNR concludes investigation into illegal buck harvest in La Crosse County

Latest News

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
Retail sales rose solidly last month in a sign that consumers are still spending freely
The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General has released police body camera video related to...
Body camera video released from deadly police shooting in New Jersey
Jonathan Scott, left, kisses Zooey Deschanel pose for photographers upon arrival at the...
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged
Former NFL player Michael Oher has filed a petition to end conservatorship. (Source: CNN/FAMILY...
Man whose story was featured in 'The Blind Side' suing over conservatorship