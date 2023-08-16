Aaron Nytes announces campaign for 3rd District of Wisconsin in the United States House of Representatives

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WI (WEAU) - A website shows Aaron Nytes is announcing his campaign for the 3rd District of Wisconsin in the United States House of Representatives.

The campaign website states Nytes is a “law student at Harvard Law School and a diehard Wisconsinite.”

The election is Nov. 5, 2024.

Additional information about Nytes is available on the campaign website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunn County Sheriff
Authorities name man who died in Dunn County rollover crash
John Berthold
Eau Claire Co. man accused of killing wife is charged with homicide
Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Joseph Grzegorek
Man charged after attacking woman on La Crosse walking trail sentenced

Latest News

City of Eau Claire
Dog attacked by coyote in Eau Claire Wednesday
Eau Claire County
Eau Claire County Board special meeting scheduled
Chippewa Falls Police Department gets new therapy dog
Chippewa Falls Police Department gets new therapy dog
"What's Happening at the Pablo?" (8/16/23)
"What's Happening at the Pablo?" (8/16/23)