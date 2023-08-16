Aaron Nytes announces campaign for 3rd District of Wisconsin in the United States House of Representatives

WI (WEAU) - A website shows Aaron Nytes is announcing his campaign for the 3rd District of Wisconsin in the United States House of Representatives.

The campaign website states Nytes is a “law student at Harvard Law School and a diehard Wisconsinite.”

The election is Nov. 5, 2024.

Additional information about Nytes is available on the campaign website

