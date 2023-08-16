Bradley Cooper faces backlash for prosthetic nose in Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’

(Gray News/TMX) – Actor Bradley Cooper is facing criticism for his use of a prosthetic nose to portray Jewish composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in the first trailer for the biopic “Maestro.”

Cooper, who is not Jewish, cowrote, directed, and stars in the upcoming film about Bernstein’s life and marriage to Felicia Montealegre, played by Carey Mulligan.

“Maestro” marks Cooper’s first release as a director since 2018′s “A Star Is Born,” the global phenomenon costarring Lady Gaga.

Netflix released the film’s first trailer on Tuesday, and social media users were quick to accuse Cooper of “Jewface.”

“Hollywood cast Bradley Cooper — a non Jew — to play Jewish legend Leonard Bernstein and stuck a disgusting exaggerated ‘Jew nose’ on him,” the group StopAntisemitism posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the Media Diversity Institute, hollywood portrayals of Jewish people as having “large, hooked” noses is “so deeply imbedded in modern culture, that most do not acknowledge that it is actually a deeply antisemitic stereotype.”

The institute said the caricature “goes back to antisemitic and Nazi propaganda from the 1930s and since then has gone on to become a common trope and, whether intentionally or not—pushes antisemitic stereotypes to this day.”

But others have come to the actor’s defense, pointing out that one of the film’s producers, Steven Spielberg, is Jewish.

“If one of the producers of ‘Maestro’, Steven Spielberg, famously a Jew, didn’t have a problem with Bradley Cooper’s depiction of Leonard Bernstein, then I’m certain for many Jews, me included, his nose size shouldn’t make a difference,” said Robbie Vorhaus, a communications and reputation consultant based in Austin, Texas.

“For those offended, both Jew and non-Jew alike, vote with your purse and don’t see the movie, or better still, make your own movie and depict a Jew exactly as you creatively feel fit,” Vorhaus said.

Bernstein, who died in 1990 at the age of 72, composed Broadway musicals, symphonies, film scores and more over his celebrated decades-long career, including “West Side Story.” He was the first American-born conductor to lead a major American orchestra, debuting with the New York Philharmonic in 1943.

Bernstein served as musical director of the New York City Symphony shortly after that, then served as musical director of the New York Philharmonic from 1957 to 1969.

“Maestro” will have its world premiere on Sept. 2 at the 80th Venice International Film Festival and will have a limited theater run beginning in November before hitting Netflix on Dec. 20.

