Chippewa Falls Police Department welcomes therapy dog

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is welcoming a therapy dog.

According to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page, the Department welcomed “Chip” who is 8 weeks old and weighs in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces.

In a prior Facebook post announcing they’d be received the new pup, Chippewa Falls Police Department wrote, “We are thrilled to be expecting the newest member of our team, a wonderful therapy dog who will bring joy and comfort to our community.”

