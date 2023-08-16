Chippewa Falls Police Department welcomes therapy dog

Chippewa Falls Police Department therapy dog "Chip"
Chippewa Falls Police Department therapy dog "Chip"(COURTESY: CHIPPEWA FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is welcoming a therapy dog.

According to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook Page, the Department welcomed “Chip” who is 8 weeks old and weighs in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces.

In a prior Facebook post announcing they’d be received the new pup, Chippewa Falls Police Department wrote, “We are thrilled to be expecting the newest member of our team, a wonderful therapy dog who will bring joy and comfort to our community.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunn County Sheriff
Authorities name man who died in Dunn County rollover crash
John Berthold
Eau Claire Co. man accused of killing wife is charged with homicide
Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Joseph Grzegorek
Man charged after attacking woman on La Crosse walking trail sentenced
Ribbon cutting for "Chippewa Mall Drive"
Chippewa Falls community celebrates opening of new road

Latest News

La Crosse Fire Department
No one hurt in Wednesday morning garage fire in La Crosse
ECASD
Lawsuit filed against ECASD dismissed
Chippewa Valley musicians and artists gather at the Brewing Projekt for the Clearwater Jazz and...
Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival fills an Eau Claire brewery with talent
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin Office of School Safety secures temporary funding to stay open