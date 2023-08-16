Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival fills an Eau Claire brewery with talent

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One Eau Claire brewery will be filled with musicians and artists this month to encourage community engagement with the Chippewa Valley art scene.

The 2023 Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival is the 3rd annual event where community members can gather to check out artwork and enjoy live music. The festival is on Saturday, August 26th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire, WI.

During the festival, 45 musicians and 20 artists will be located at multiple spots throughout the brewery at different times for people to check out. There will also be four food trucks at the event from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. if people want to grab a bite to eat. The festival is free to attend.

The Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival Event Coordinator, Joe Lustek said the annual event continues to grow.

“We continue to bring it back because we’ve seen growth,” Lustek said. “The first year we had 500 people. The second year we had 1,500 people. We are anticipating over 3,000 people this year.”

