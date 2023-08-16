Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival fills an Eau Claire brewery with talent

Chippewa Valley musicians and artists gather at the Brewing Projekt for the Clearwater Jazz and...
Chippewa Valley musicians and artists gather at the Brewing Projekt for the Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival.(WEAU)
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One Eau Claire brewery will be filled with musicians and artists this month to encourage community engagement with the Chippewa Valley art scene.

The 2023 Clearwater Jazz and Art Festival is the 3rd annual event where community members can gather to check out artwork and enjoy live music. The festival is on Saturday, August 26th from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire, WI.

During the festival, 45 musicians and 20 artists will be located at multiple spots throughout the brewery at different times for people to check out. There will also be four food trucks at the event from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. if people want to grab a bite to eat. The festival is free to attend.

The Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival Event Coordinator, Joe Lustek said the annual event continues to grow.

“We continue to bring it back because we’ve seen growth,” Lustek said. “The first year we had 500 people. The second year we had 1,500 people. We are anticipating over 3,000 people this year.”

To look at the schedule for this year’s festival click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunn County Sheriff
Authorities name man who died in Dunn County rollover crash
John Berthold
Eau Claire man charged in homicide case
Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Joseph Grzegorek
Man charged after attacking woman on La Crosse walking trail sentenced
Ribbon cutting for "Chippewa Mall Drive"
Chippewa Falls community celebrates opening of new road

Latest News

2023 Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival (Interview)
2023 Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival (Interview)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/16/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/16/2023 6 a.m.
Ag Chat with Jill Welke 8/16/2023
Ag Chat with Jill Welke 8/16/2023
Eleva-Strum football.
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 15th