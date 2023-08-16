Dog attacked by coyote in Eau Claire Wednesday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Facebook post via the City of Eau Claire - Government Facebook Page says a dog was attacked by a coyote Wednesday.

The dog was attacked while on the paths of the well site behind the water plant off Riverview Drive, according to the Facebook post.

The Facebook post says the dog is okay and if you use the area, you are asked to be alert and use caution.

