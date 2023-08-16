Eau Claire County Board special meeting scheduled

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A continuation of the July 12, 2023, Eau Claire County Board special meeting is now scheduled.

The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., according to Eau Claire County’s website.

The website says the Board is expected to discuss County administration leadership agenda items.

Additional information is available on Eau Claire County’s website, HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.