Eau Claire County Board special meeting scheduled

Eau Claire County
Eau Claire County(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A continuation of the July 12, 2023, Eau Claire County Board special meeting is now scheduled.

The meeting is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., according to Eau Claire County’s website.

The website says the Board is expected to discuss County administration leadership agenda items.

Additional information is available on Eau Claire County’s website, HERE.

