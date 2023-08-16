Eau Claire man facing child abuse, enticement charges

Keon Ferguson
Keon Ferguson(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY JAIL)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is facing child abuse and enticement charges.

A criminal complaint shows 21-year-old Keon Ferguson is charged with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts with high probability of great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater, strangulation and suffocation, repeater, child enticement, repeater, false imprisonment, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon, and felony intimidation of a victim, repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, a victim reported being strangled at the Scottish Inn in the City of Eau Claire. It was reported the victim was at the Scottish Inn over the weekend with Keon Ferguson.

Authorities confirmed that a room was rented to Ferguson.

The criminal complaint says the victim’s mother was informed from her daughter that Ferguson, whom her daughter had met on Instagram, had come to St. Cloud, Minn. to pick up the victim and drove her back to Eau Claire where they got a room.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told her mother Ferguson held her there against her will the entire weekend and that he had threatened her with a handgun and held a knife to her throat to prevent her from leaving. She said he even smashed her phone to prevent her from calling. She eventually was able to get access to his phone and call for help. The victim reported being strangled by Ferguson several times.

In an interview, Ferguson stated they got into a fight.

Court records show an initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunn County Sheriff
Authorities name man who died in Dunn County rollover crash
John Berthold
Eau Claire Co. man accused of killing wife is charged with homicide
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Ribbon cutting for "Chippewa Mall Drive"
Chippewa Falls community celebrates opening of new road

Latest News

Reverb music festival
Reverb music festival happening this weekend
Court gavel
Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child pornography sentenced
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/16/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/16/23)
Jonathan Jarocki
Former Regis teacher pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges