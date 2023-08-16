Eau Claire man facing child abuse, enticement charges

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is facing child abuse and enticement charges.

A criminal complaint shows 21-year-old Keon Ferguson is charged with physical abuse of a child, repeated acts with high probability of great bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater, strangulation and suffocation, repeater, child enticement, repeater, false imprisonment, repeater, use of a dangerous weapon, and felony intimidation of a victim, repeater.

According to a criminal complaint, a victim reported being strangled at the Scottish Inn in the City of Eau Claire. It was reported the victim was at the Scottish Inn over the weekend with Keon Ferguson.

Authorities confirmed that a room was rented to Ferguson.

The criminal complaint says the victim’s mother was informed from her daughter that Ferguson, whom her daughter had met on Instagram, had come to St. Cloud, Minn. to pick up the victim and drove her back to Eau Claire where they got a room.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told her mother Ferguson held her there against her will the entire weekend and that he had threatened her with a handgun and held a knife to her throat to prevent her from leaving. She said he even smashed her phone to prevent her from calling. She eventually was able to get access to his phone and call for help. The victim reported being strangled by Ferguson several times.

In an interview, Ferguson stated they got into a fight.

Court records show an initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 24, 2023.

