Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley hosts Hike for the Homeless

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday, dozens of people put on their walking shoes to take part in the 20th annual Hike for the Homeless in Altoona.

The Hike for the Homeless acts as not only a fundraiser for the Beacon House in Eau Claire, but also as an event to bring awareness to the issue of homelessness in the Eau Claire area.

“In 2016 we learned that the average age of a homeless person is nine years old, and that in Eau Claire alone there’s over 350 kids between the age of four and 18 that come from a homeless situation every day, and that became really amazing for us to understand that, and we wanted to do and help out everywhere we can, so we became engaged in helping the Beacon House,” said Beacon House supporter Bill Callaghan.

The annual Hike for the Homeless event helps support the Beacon House, a shelter committed to long-term assistance for families experiencing homelessness.

“We are not like some other shelters where it’s a bed and a meal, and you’re out the door the next morning,” said Beacon House and Family Promise executive director Scott Wuerch. “We actually commit to these families for a minimum of 30 days to be able to say, ‘We will provide you a shelter with food, with everything you need. We will help you get back on your feet. We’ll do whatever we can.’”

Wuerch says that the money raised helps the shelter immediately, unlike government grants.

“The problem with grant money is it’s very restrictive. I can only spend it on certain things during certain time periods,” Wuerch said. “This is the money that allows us to do things like, I need to add staff, to be able to cover that. We need to replace a broke piece of equipment. This is the stuff that lets us continue to operate on a day-to-day basis.”

Another way donations are used is for transitional houses, helping families with reduced-rate housing.

“If they’re not ready to go into more conventional rental, then we actually do have what we call the transition house, which is a duplex we bought in 2010, and that is actually used to be able to move families in, and then we subsidize their rent based on their income,” Wuerch said.

Wuerch and Beacon House supporters proudly state that the shelter’s mission is to get families back on their feet.

“In the last two weeks we’ve had three move outs, so that’s when that family is successful and we’re able to get them into their own apartment. What an amazing feeling that is,” Wuerch said. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s what makes everything we do.”

In 2022, the Beacon House provided shelter and other services to 87 families with 52 children in the Eau Claire community.

More information about the Beacon House can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.