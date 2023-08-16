Former Regis teacher pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges

Jonathan Jarocki
Jonathan Jarocki(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former Eau Claire athletic director and teacher charged with repeated sexual assault of a child pleads not guilty.

Jonathan Jarocki, who worked at Regis Catholic Schools, made the pleas in Eau Claire County Court Friday.

He was arrested in Nov. after a teenaged girl told investigators he assaulted her multiple times in 2018 when she was in sixth grade.

Jarocki has repeatedly denied the allegations.

He’s scheduled to be back in court in Feb.

