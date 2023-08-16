Interview: What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?

By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Season six is underway at the Pablo Center at the Confluence with a number of events happening.

A Boardwalk fundraiser is September 15. Tickets include dinner and an open bar. There will be upscale street food from Chippewa Valley Food Truck vendors with a silent and live auction, street performers, carnival games, Vegas style games and more.

Some of the performers coming up in September are Gilda House on September 9, Toad the Wet Sprocket on September 10 and Blind Boys of Alabama on September 11.

Pablo Center Website

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunn County Sheriff
Authorities name man who died in Dunn County rollover crash
John Berthold
Eau Claire Co. man accused of killing wife is charged with homicide
Trey Jensen
Teacher’s aide charged in Polk County with sexual assault of a child
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Joseph Grzegorek
Man charged after attacking woman on La Crosse walking trail sentenced

Latest News

A golf outing will help The Neighbors of Dunn County buy a new bus
Interview: Golf tournament to help buy bus for The Neighbors of Dunn County
SANDI KALLSEN
KIM WELLS
LINDA WIBEL