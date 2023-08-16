Interview: What’s Happening at the Pablo Center?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Season six is underway at the Pablo Center at the Confluence with a number of events happening.

A Boardwalk fundraiser is September 15. Tickets include dinner and an open bar. There will be upscale street food from Chippewa Valley Food Truck vendors with a silent and live auction, street performers, carnival games, Vegas style games and more.

Some of the performers coming up in September are Gilda House on September 9, Toad the Wet Sprocket on September 10 and Blind Boys of Alabama on September 11.

