Lawsuit filed against ECASD dismissed

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, also known as “WILL” against the Eau Claire Area School District, has been dismissed after WILL announced in a press release that it has received a completed open records request from the Eau Claire Area School District.

The lawsuit was filed in July after WILL claimed that on June 5th all orchestra students at Northstar Middle School were told that a teacher would be undergoing a gender transition. WILL claims a scripted statement was also read to multiple classes of elementary and high school music students in the district.

After these statements were read, Leah Buchman, who has children in both the middle school orchestra and high school band, requested a copy of the script, but was denied. WILL says it then made an open records request but was also denied. WILL says the school district’s attorney stated the document could not be disclosed because an investigation was underway.

WILL says after it filed the lawsuit on July 25th, an initial court appearance was scheduled for August 11th. It says the afternoon prior, on August 10th, the school district complied with the open records request stating that its investigation was complete.

