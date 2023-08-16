Mall of America to open Nothing Bundt Cakes location this fall

MINNEAPOLIS (WSAW) - Mall of America® will become the first mall location of the popular cake bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes® when it opens its doors later this year.

The bakery will offer Mall of America shoppers handcrafted Bundt Cakes made in a variety of fan-favorite flavors including Red Velvet, Confetti, White Chocolate Raspberry, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, and more. The cakes come in a range of sizes with cupcake-sized Bundtinis, personal-sized Bundtlets, and cakes.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes has an incredible following as fans can’t resist their mouthwatering treats,” said Carrie Charleston, vice president of leasing at Mall of America. “The popular brand has all you need to host the perfect party, or just to indulge in a sweet delight during an afternoon at the Mall. This opening will be a fantastic addition to our culinary options at Mall of America.”

The bakery is on track to open 100 new locations in 2023, and recently passed its 500-bakery milestone. The Mall of America bakery is locally owned by franchisee, Kim Cassens, who also has multiple Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Minnesota.

“Our Mall of America bakery will bring our brand into a new environment, providing an opportunity for new guests to discover us as they come from around the nation to experience the unique shopping experience the Mall provides,” said Chris Tarrant, Chief Development Officer of Nothing Bundt Cakes. “Up to now, all of our bakeries have been either freestanding or strip-center based, so it will be exciting to see how guests interact with Nothing Bundt Cakes in a different retail setting.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be located on Level 2, North.

For more information on new and coming soon retail, dining, and attractions at Mall of America, visit https://www.mallofamerica.com/shopping/new.

