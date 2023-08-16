Menomonie man accused of possessing child pornography

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man is accused of possessing child pornography.

A criminal complaint shows 48-year-old Joseph Ellis of Menomonie is facing 10 charges of possession of child pornography, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children from Dropbox of suspected child pornography uploaded to an account.

Investigation led authorities to believe the account belonged to Ellis.

The criminal complaint says authorities seized two devices that were in Ellis’ possession. Authorities found several video files of suspected child pornography uploaded to the Dropbox account.

Court records show a pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2023.

