No one hurt in Wednesday morning garage fire in La Crosse

La Crosse Fire Department
La Crosse Fire Department(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a garage fire in La Crosse Wednesday morning.

According to information from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Aug. 16, 2023, at 1:44 a.m., the Fire Department responded to a fire in a detached garage at 2532 East Avenue. Fire crews arrived to find a fire in a garage to the rear of the home. Fire crews entered the garage and extinguished the fire.

The Fire Department says nobody was in the garage when the Fire Department arrived, and no one was reported to be hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Fire Department noted.

