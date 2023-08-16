Portage County board votes to disband diversity committee

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A diversity committee formed in Stevens Point in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020 is no more. At a Portage County board meeting on Tuesday, they voted 13 to 11 to dissolve the Diversity Affairs and Inclusiveness Committee.

Tuesday’s meeting was contentious from the beginning. It was despite arguments from those who believe the diversity committee is needed.

“Being a white male, I feel marginalized and don’t feel that there is any diversity or inclusion because I seem to be the target one of this committee’s problems here,” said one person in attendance at the meeting.

The Diversity Affairs and Inclusiveness Committee has seven people on it made up of supervisors and other community members.

Portage County board member Andrew Rockman says one of the goals is finding ways to keep policies in place where people in the community feel welcomed. He says “It’s a very contentious issue and there’s a lot of people that don’t feel the work we are doing is either important or necessary.”

Others say they feel there is no purpose for the committee. One person at the meeting said, “Our county government is able to address any legitimate issues the diversity committee might be concerned with.”

Another person adds, “This committee is not about diversity and inclusion. Its more than frustrating to even sit through one of these meetings and really, it boils down to some of the problems they really want to underscore.”

Rockman says he hopes they can continue to still be a welcoming place for people no matter their race or background.

“It’s important for the long term sustainability of our county and our citizens to help people that are otherwise marginalized or ignored by a lot of the services the county offers,” said Rockman.

