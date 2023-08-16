Reverb music festival happening this weekend

Reverb music festival
Reverb music festival(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley’s newest music festival is about to get underway.

Reverb is a mixture of some of the most popular emo, pop, rock, alternative, and punk bands from the late 90′s and early 2000′s.

The festival will feature bands like ‘All Time Low’, ‘Plain White T’s’, ‘The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus’ and more.

It’s being held at the Eau Claire Event District, the home of Country Jam. The Festival Director, Kathy Wright, says the event will bring a fresh sound to the region.

The Festival is a one-day event. Gates are scheduled to open at 1:00 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 19. Tickets are available online now.

Additional information is available HERE.

