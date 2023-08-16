Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child pornography sentenced

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Sparta man charged with 71 counts of possession of child pornography will serve three years in prison.

55-year-old George Bradley was also sentenced in Monroe County Court Wednesday to seven years of extended supervision.

He pleaded no contest and was found guilty of five counts. The rest were dismissed and read in.

Court documents show a tip from a company that runs Verizon’s cloud-based storage notified internet crimes against children on Jan. 21, 2022, that several files uploaded to Bradley’s account contained child pornography.

