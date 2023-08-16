Strong to severe storms possible this evening; a cooler and windy Thursday

It has been a sunny but windy day in Western Wisconsin as we await the arrival of a cold front to the northwest. Southwest flow ahead of it has allowed temperatures to climb through the 80s with dew points starting to rise into the 60s as moisture begins to increase. A narrow corridor of favorable instability as well as ample wind shear may help storms develop along the incoming boundary this evening, with the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms, especially near and north of Highway 8. Most of the Chippewa Valley and points north/west are in a level 2 slight risk, while a level 1 marginal risk is outlined further southeast. The main threats with any severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds up to 70 mph as well as large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the threat is extremely low. As for the timing, we expect showers and storms to push through Western Wisconsin between 7pm and midnight. You’ll want to stay weather aware and have a way to receive alerts, especially if you have outdoor plans! A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of the area until midnight. Otherwise, skies clear out overnight with winds remaining breezy while shifting to the west-northwest behind the departing front. Lows will cool to around 60.

Sun and clouds will take hold tomorrow as an upper trough passes over the region. Winds will be quite strong from the northwest, sustained at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. This will quickly allow drier air to return with dew points back in the 50s, though temperatures will run cooler than average with most places in the mid-70s. With the upper-level flow oriented northwest to southeast, we will also see the return of hazy conditions from Canadian wildfire smoke. It is forecast to start out aloft, but slowly work down towards the surface as the day goes on. You’ll want to use caution or limit time outside, especially if you suffer from a respiratory illness.

Friday will bring the return of sunshine and seasonable temperatures as high pressure moves south of Wisconsin, while a large heat ridge builds over the Central United States. This same ridge will slowly slide into the Midwest through the weekend, leading to hot temperatures as most places look to reach the low 90s. Breezy south and southwest winds ahead of the next front Saturday will help dew points climb through the 60s, before most places see those in the 70s on Sunday with tropical humidity. By early next week, there are indications that the upper ridge will persist, but how strong it will be remains in question. For now, temperatures are forecast to drop back into the mid and upper 80s with more dry weather.

