UW-Eau Claire research group searches for unmarked graves

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of students and staff from UW-Eau Claire spent time in Europe searching for unmarked graves of those who died in the Holocaust.

Two instructors and five students from the university spent part of their summer in Latvia and Lithuania working with other students and organizations to preserve the memory of those unmarked graves.

“We would meet people in the field who had no idea where their grandmother was buried and they were searching in Latvia,” Lydia Kruse, a student at UW-Eau Claire said. “They were searching at a few mass potential burial sites to find their relatives.”

For nearly a month this summer, the group used ground-penetrating radar to try to find unmarked graves.

“Millions of people, particularly Jews, were killed at these sites during the Holocaust,” Harry Jol, a professor at UW-Eau Claire said. “One of the jobs we need to do is try to locate these areas. So, to prevent further development into these areas, to develop, to be able to memorialize these areas.”

“I hope that the communities will be able to use our datasets to properly memorialize these locations because memorials are one of the keys to remembering the past,” Jake Cipar, a UW-Eau Claire student, said.

Through the radar, the group searched for inconsistencies in the ground, things that likely would not have been caused by nature. So, by using the ground penetrating radar, the group can use unintrusive techniques to find the graves.

“People ask us as well, why don’t you just dig and confirm? Well, it was already tragic that these people were killed the first time,” Jol said. “To dig them up and reexpose them, redo that is again, a tragedy.”

“Every location we went to, we found disruptive patterns underneath the surface. It’s more of a value of numbers and the number of people potentially,” Sasha Kvasnik, UW-Eau Claire student said. “So, Lithuania alone, there were 200,000 Jewish people murdered in that country. So, what were we looking at? We can’t tell you, but we can say where did all those bodies go?”

This trip was an International Fellows Program through UW-Eau Claire, allowing members of the university to conduct research from ground penetration radar at various sites. This is the seventh year a group from UW-Eau Claire has gone on this trip, and Jol said they will continue to do this research.

