A windy warm up Wednesday, followed by the threat of severe storms

After a beautiful summer day, the weather will remain quiet through tonight. A high pressure system will slide to our south and east, putting us in light southwest flow overnight. This will keep temperatures up a good ten degrees from where we started off early this morning. It will stay mainly clear with lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be another mostly sunny day, with the main weather story coming in the form of strong southwest winds. These will be in advance of a storm system sliding to our north, dragging a cold front through Minnesota during the day. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph will come with gusts of 30-35 mph during the afternoon. The stronger southwest flow will pull warmer air northward, leading to highs in the mid and upper 80s.

A cold front will sweep through Wisconsin Wednesday night (weau)

Clouds will then start to move in by late in the day, while a line of showers and storms likely develops to the northwest. Deep layer shear and modest instability may result in some damaging wind gusts associated with the line, which is currently expected to push through the area between 7pm-midnight. The best chances will come in our northern counties, though much of the area is currently outlined in a level 2 risk of severe storms.

Latest severe risk for Western WI. (weau)

Behind the front, winds will shift to the northwest, allowing for cooler and drier air to return into Thursday. The upper trough associated with this storm system will be pushing to our east, bringing a mix of sun and clouds, while it will remain breezy to even windy at times. North and northwest flow will result in a cooler day with highs mostly remaining in the comfortable mid 70s. The cooler turn will be short-lived however, as the upper pattern quickly flattens out and then builds northward with an expanding heat ridge centered over the Midwest. We will start to warm up again on Friday, though it will remain near average with highs mostly in the low 80s, along with a mostly sunny sky. By Saturday we will again be in strengthening southwest flow as yet another front comes together in the Northern Plains. Increasing winds will combine with a much warmer airmass, pushing temperatures near and even above 90 degrees. It will also be more humid as dew points climb through the 60s. Much of the energy with the next front looks to lift to our north, leaving a weak boundary in the area, atop a warm airmass. The end result should be a continuation of hot and humid weather Sunday into early next week with highs remains nearly 10 degrees above average.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.