Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park

Officials are responding to a fall Tuesday afternoon at Devil’s Lake State Park.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - A hiker has died at Devil’s Lake State Park, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Tuesday night.

The DNR explained that two hikers were separated on the West Bluff area of the park, and one of the hikers filed a missing person report on the other. A second group of hikers found the missing hiker, reporting the man possibly fell in that same area.

The DNR and Sauk County-area first responders found the man’s body just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Devil's Lake Death
Devil's Lake Death(WMTV/Camberyn Kelley)

The DNR indicated that the park is open and that there is no threat to the public. The fall remains under investigation.

Sauk County Dispatch had confirmed earlier in the day that officials were responding to a fall at Devil’s Lake, noting Baraboo Fire and EMS were there.

NBC15 sent a reporter to the scene and will update this article as more details develop.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

