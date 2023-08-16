Yellow Corporation conducting layoffs affecting employees in Tomah, Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Yellow Corporation says it will be conducting layoffs.

According to Yellow Corporation, at this time, the Company anticipates that the employment of up to approximately 22,000 employees at locations across the Company in the United States will be terminated.

A chart provided by the Department of Workforce and Development shows that nine workers in Eau Claire will be affected and 46 employees in Tomah will be affected.

Additional information is available HERE and HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.