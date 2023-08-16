Yellow Corporation conducting layoffs affecting employees in Tomah, Eau Claire

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on...
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2010, file photo, a Yellow Freight/Roadway Express truck travels east on I-70, near Lecompton, Kan. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Yellow Corporation says it will be conducting layoffs.

According to Yellow Corporation, at this time, the Company anticipates that the employment of up to approximately 22,000 employees at locations across the Company in the United States will be terminated.

A chart provided by the Department of Workforce and Development shows that nine workers in Eau Claire will be affected and 46 employees in Tomah will be affected.

Additional information is available HERE and HERE.

