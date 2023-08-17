1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County

According to information from the St, Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
According to information from the St, Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 16, 2023, around 10:48 p.m., authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 63, at 200th Avenue, in the Town of Forest.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF FOREST, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County.

According to information from the St, Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 16, 2023, around 10:48 p.m., authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 63, at 200th Avenue, in the Town of Forest.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived to find a car which had been driven by 22-year-old Junior Carranza-Guerra of Clear Lake, Wis. Carranza-Guerra had been traveling westbound on 200th Avenue and failed to stop for the stop sign on 200th Avenue. He entered the intersection, and hit a semi and trailer, driven by 29-year-old Kevin Petersen of Porter, Minn., who was traveling north bound on US Highway 63.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Carranza-Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene. Petersen was not reported to be hurt in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

This incident represents the sixth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mink
Person releases nearly 3,000 mink from farm in Trempealeau County
Devil's Lake
Wisconsin DNR: Man found dead at Devil’s Lake State Park
Keon Ferguson
Eau Claire man facing child abuse, enticement charges
John Berthold
Eau Claire Co. man accused of killing wife is charged with homicide
Dog attacked by coyote in Eau Claire
Dog attacked by coyote in Eau Claire Wednesday

Latest News

According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at...
2 people dead after 2-vehicle crash in Polk County
Devil's Lake
DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details
Plane crash in Wood County
FAA says Wood County plane crash caused by engine power loss
Chippewa Valley Multicultural Festival (8/17/23)
Chippewa Valley Multicultural Festival (8/17/23)