1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF FOREST, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County.

According to information from the St, Croix County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 16, 2023, around 10:48 p.m., authorities received a report of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 63, at 200th Avenue, in the Town of Forest.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived to find a car which had been driven by 22-year-old Junior Carranza-Guerra of Clear Lake, Wis. Carranza-Guerra had been traveling westbound on 200th Avenue and failed to stop for the stop sign on 200th Avenue. He entered the intersection, and hit a semi and trailer, driven by 29-year-old Kevin Petersen of Porter, Minn., who was traveling north bound on US Highway 63.

According to information from the Sheriff’s Office, Carranza-Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene. Petersen was not reported to be hurt in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

This incident represents the sixth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023, the Sheriff’s Office says.

