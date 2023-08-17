2 people dead after 2-vehicle crash in Polk County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOWN OF APPLE RIVER, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County.

According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at 6:46 a.m. authorities were informed of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 near the intersection of 114th Street in the Town of Apple River.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived to find that an eastbound car crossed over the center line and hit a westbound truck. There were no passengers in the vehicles.

According to information from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, authorities attempted life saving measures but were not successful. Both drivers died due to the injuries they suffered and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the drivers at this time. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating the crash.

This is the 7th and 8th traffic fatality in Polk County in 2023, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

