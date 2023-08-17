3000 mink released during raid of a local farm

Trempealeau County, Wis. (WEAU) - A member of an animal liberation group says he hopes the release of 3000 mink from a farm in Trempealeau County will shut the farm down.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. on Friday and 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, a person or multiple people went into the mink farm located near Independence, cut a hole in the fence and opened the cages. Now evidence is surfacing of a video from the incident.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff says there are no suspects and no arrests in the case of the release of 3000 mink from a farm near Independence last week, but the investigation continues while some mink are slowly being recovered.

“We don’t know how many. Some have been recovered live. Some have been recovered on the roads after being hit by cars. We do have some leads that we’re working on right now.”, says Sheriff Semingson.

The sheriff also says he is unable to share what those leads are, but a new video claims to show the mink as they were being released from their cages.

The press officer of the North American Animal Liberation says it was sent to his group anonymously. He says whoever is behind it was trying to save the animals.

“Every year in November, animals on fur farms are violently killed for their fur. And so, you know, every summer we’ll see. Almost every summer we’ll see activists take it upon themselves to break into these places and free these animals from a life of misery, captivity and ultimately deaths.”, says press officer, Joseph Buddenberg.

According to Sheriff Semingson, the damages of the incident cost the farm an estimated $500,000.

“There’s of course of damage to the building and damage to the fence. And there’s a cost associated to the to the actual raising of the mink as well. Not just the fact that you paid for the animal and it’s gone now. There’s there’s there’s many costs associated that add up to this $500,000.”, says Sheriff Semingson.

He says this case is a hard one to crack.

“It happens in the middle of the night and there’s not a lot of witnesses at night. So, we rely on on anybody who comes forward with information. It is difficult just because the suspects typically aren’t from the area. They could be from counties or states away. That complicates an investigation.”, says

He says they don’t expect to see a resolution overnight and will continue the investigation by checking nearby businesses cameras.

This isn’t the first time that this farm was raided with animal rights activists In 1997, the farm’s fence was cut and 800 mink were released.

The sheriff’s office says any agency with similar farms should be on the lookout for any suspicious activity.

