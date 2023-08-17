DNR identifies hiker who died at Devil’s Lake, releases new details

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – The Indiana man who died after being separated from a fellow hiker at Devil’s Lake State Park had fallen nearly 50 feet, the Dept. of Natural Resources revealed in an update on its investigation into his death.

According to the agency, the Sauk Co. coroner identified him as Jason Gillum and investigators determined the Fort Wayne man’s death on Tuesday was an accident.

In its statement, the DNR reiterated the earlier reports that Gillum, 42, and the other hiker, whose name was not released, got split up on the West Bluff. After being unable to find Gillum, the second hiker alerted authorities that he was missing.

His body was discovered around 5 p.m. that day near the north shore, just south of Baraboo, by a second group that was hiking at the park.

DNR said no foul play is suspected in his death.

