Hazy conditions finish out the week before heat and humidity rise over the weekend

We received another taste of fall in the Chippewa Valley today as strong winds prevailed from the northwest with extra clouds around as a result of an upper trough swinging through the region. Temperatures state-wide ranged from the 60s into the 70s with very low humidity. Skies will turn mainly clear tonight as our trough departs while a large surface high pressure system slides to the south. Winds will become light to calm overnight, allowing for radiational cooling as lows dip to around 50, and perhaps, the 40s in our low-lying valley areas. A sunny but hazy finish to the work week is expected as Canadian wildfire smoke returns to the region. While a lot of it will likely be concentrated in the upper atmosphere, some smoke may mix down near the surface tomorrow. As a result, we could see a reduction in our local air quality as Air Quality Alerts are currently in effect for all of Wisconsin. The air may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, so individuals with respiratory illnesses, children, and older adults should limit or avoid being outside. The haze could also impact temperatures, but most places should reach up near 80 with dew points staying in the 50s.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through 6am Monday (WEAU)

High pressure takes hold with filtered sunshine on tap Friday (WEAU)

Heat and humidity will begin to increase over the weekend as a large heat ridge over the Central United States gradually slides eastward. On Saturday, winds will ramp up from the south and southwest, ahead of an approaching cold front to the west. Temperatures will soar into the low 90s with a sticky feel as dew points rise through the 60s and around 70 for some by later in the day. Despite temperatures cooling slightly into the upper 80s on Sunday behind our passing front, it will still feel hot out as humidity remains in the sticky category with sun and clouds expected. Wildfire smoke will have moved out, but ozone pollution will be a concern during the weekend, which is why our Air Quality Alert does not expire until 6am Monday. The new work week will feature similar temperatures before we see another boost towards the mid-week as there are signals of our upper ridge amplifying over the Upper Midwest. There are still some disagreements on the intensity of the heat, but for now, highs are forecast to reach back into the low 90s with more humidity likely. The pattern will favor dry weather through much of next week, which is not good news as drought conditions are mostly unchanged across the area.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.