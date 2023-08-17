Interview: Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos

By Judy Clark
Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dana Rady, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to include potatoes for breakfast.

Potatoes are considered a true superfood because they are a complex carb meaning your body digests them slower than simple carbs.

INGREDIENTS

Potato Breakfast Tacos

1 lb. petite potatoes

salt & pepper to taste

4 large eggs

8 corn tortillas 6″ size

1 1/2 cup fresh spinach

1 ounce cojita or goat cheese crumbles

Basic Chimichurri Sauce

1/3 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

1/2 cup Fresh parsley packed

3 Tbsp. fresh oregano

4 cloves garlic

2 Tbsp. red onion finely minced

1 tsp. red chili flakes

1/4 tsp. coarse sea salt

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

While oven is heating, wash and dry potatoes, then chop into 1/4″ cubes. Spread in a single layer on a nonstick or prepared baking sheet. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Roast 10-12 minutes, then flip. Allow to roast another 10-12 minutes until the potatoes are browned and crispy. If desired, switch oven settings to broil for the last 3-4 minutes of roasting.

Meanwhile, gently whisk together the eggs and scramble in a non-stick or cast iron skillet until cooked to your preference. If desired, heat tortillas in the warm skillet before building the tacos.

To build the tacos: add the fresh spinach, then layer the scrambled eggs and roasted potatoes on top. Drizzle 1/2 tablespoon of chimichurri sauce over the top of each taco, then sprinkle with cheese. One serving equals two tacos and one tablespoon of chimichurri sauce.

Serve immediately.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

